Wells Fargo lifts Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE: MUR] traded at a high on 02/03/22, posting a 0.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.09. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results, Preliminary Year-End 2021 Reserves, 2022 Capital Expenditure and Production Guidance, Increases Dividend 20 Percent.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, including net income attributable to Murphy of $168 million, or $1.08 net income per diluted share. Adjusted net income, which excludes discontinued operations and other one-off items, was $62 million, or $0.40 net income per diluted share.

Unless otherwise noted, the financial and operating highlights and metrics discussed in this commentary exclude noncontrolling interest. 1.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2746799 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Murphy Oil Corporation stands at 4.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.65%.

The market cap for MUR stock reached $5.09 billion, with 154.44 million shares outstanding and 145.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, MUR reached a trading volume of 2746799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUR shares is $35.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Murphy Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $29 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Murphy Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $20, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on MUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Murphy Oil Corporation is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for MUR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has MUR stock performed recently?

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.79. With this latest performance, MUR shares gained by 10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.48 for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.71, while it was recorded at 32.36 for the last single week of trading, and 24.56 for the last 200 days.

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.97 and a Gross Margin at +41.55. Murphy Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.69.

Murphy Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Murphy Oil Corporation go to 13.98%.

Insider trade positions for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]

There are presently around $3,953 million, or 81.90% of MUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,128,706, which is approximately -0.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,623,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $545.92 million in MUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $489.93 million in MUR stock with ownership of nearly 0.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Murphy Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE:MUR] by around 6,542,017 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 8,178,435 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 105,654,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,374,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,208,623 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,278,462 shares during the same period.