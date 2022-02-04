Wedbush slashes price target on GoPro Inc. [GPRO] – find out why.

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] closed the trading session at $8.44 on 02/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.37, while the highest price level was $8.95. The company report on February 3, 2022 that GoPro Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

2021 Revenue up 30% to $1.16 Billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.14 percent and weekly performance of 1.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, GPRO reached to a volume of 5931059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoPro Inc. [GPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $12.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $13 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9.80 to $11, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on GPRO stock. On March 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GPRO shares from 4.50 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GPRO stock trade performance evaluation

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, GPRO shares dropped by -22.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.24 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.11, while it was recorded at 8.82 for the last single week of trading, and 10.24 for the last 200 days.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoPro Inc. [GPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.63 and a Gross Margin at +37.31. GoPro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.49.

Return on Total Capital for GPRO is now 1.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.40. Additionally, GPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] managed to generate an average of -$88,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GoPro Inc. [GPRO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $865 million, or 75.20% of GPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,811,821, which is approximately 5.727% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,630,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.31 million in GPRO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $83.17 million in GPRO stock with ownership of nearly -0.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoPro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRO] by around 13,259,564 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 12,923,560 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 69,285,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,468,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,827,125 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,009,382 shares during the same period.