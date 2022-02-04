Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] plunged by -$12.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $266.00 during the day while it closed the day at $256.26. The company report on January 31, 2022 that 100% of Customers Recommend Snowflake for Fifth Consecutive Year in Dresner Advisory Services ADI Report.

Industry analytics research report also ranks Snowflake as an Overall Leader in both Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced Snowflake maintains a perfect Recommend score in the 2022 Wisdom of Crowds Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI) Market Study, and is ranked as an Overall Leader in both Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility. One hundred percent of Snowflake customer survey participants said they would recommend Snowflake to other organizations, for the fifth consecutive year. The ADI report is published annually by Dresner Advisory Services, LLC.

Snowflake Inc. stock has also gained 4.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNOW stock has declined by -27.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.48% and lost -24.35% year-on date.

The market cap for SNOW stock reached $74.43 billion, with 303.01 million shares outstanding and 280.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 3146322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $383.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $393 to $367, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on SNOW stock. On December 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SNOW shares from 299 to 470.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 19.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 2687.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

SNOW stock trade performance evaluation

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -18.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.21 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 318.98, while it was recorded at 267.54 for the last single week of trading, and 292.16 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snowflake Inc. go to -0.14%.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $55,224 million, or 69.10% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 29,658,449, which is approximately -10.441% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 21,037,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.64 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4.52 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly 13.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

487 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 40,449,270 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 23,528,345 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 141,867,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,844,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,746,168 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,136,603 shares during the same period.