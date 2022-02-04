Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE: CP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.79% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.57%. The company report on February 2, 2022 that CP Board Member Edward Monser Will Not Stand For Re-election.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) said today that Edward L. Monser has announced he will not be standing for re-election as a director at the Canadian Pacific Annual and Special Meeting scheduled for April 27, 2022.

Mr. Monser stated: “It has been a pleasure to serve on the Board of Canadian Pacific since December 2018. I take great personal pride in having been part of the CP Board during its battle to acquire Kansas City Southern in order to create the first ever railroad connecting Canada, the United States and Mexico. It has been an honour to work with the CP Board and its executive team in helping to achieve this truly historic business combination which will, subject to approval by the Surface Transportation Board, bring great value and competitive options to markets in all three countries. Although due to personal and professional commitments I will not be able to continue on with CP in this historic journey, I wish the CP Board and management every success.”.

Over the last 12 months, CP stock rose by 1.17%. The one-year Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.57. The average equity rating for CP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $61.85 billion, with 666.90 million shares outstanding and 404.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, CP stock reached a trading volume of 2515895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $83.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $81 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 31.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CP Stock Performance Analysis:

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, CP shares dropped by -3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.07 for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.88, while it was recorded at 71.85 for the last single week of trading, and 73.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.10 and a Gross Margin at +41.61. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.20.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

CP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited go to 9.16%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $53,207 million, or 69.50% of CP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 55,860,385, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,239,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.52 billion in CP stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $3.02 billion in CP stock with ownership of nearly 4.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 473 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE:CP] by around 91,861,801 shares. Additionally, 476 investors decreased positions by around 43,265,242 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 593,139,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 728,266,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CP stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,408,859 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 7,621,930 shares during the same period.