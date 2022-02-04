Wall Street Analyst Resumed Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] price plunged by -3.30 percent to reach at -$3.61. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Lady Gaga Returns to Park MGM for Nine Jazz & Piano Performances Beginning Thursday, April 14.

Tickets on Sale Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m. PST.

Academy Award, Golden Globe and 12-time GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Lady Gaga today announced she will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas this spring. Presented in partnership by MGM Resorts International and Live Nation, Lady Gaga will perform her critically acclaimed LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO show over nine dates beginning Thursday, April 14. The shows celebrate her love of the Great American Songbook, in addition to her GRAMMY Award-nominated collaborative album with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale.

A sum of 2407959 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.47M shares. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares reached a high of $108.93 and dropped to a low of $105.76 until finishing in the latest session at $105.84.

The one-year LYV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.97. The average equity rating for LYV stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $115.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $97, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on LYV stock. On May 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LYV shares from 88 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 4.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYV in the course of the last twelve months was 29.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

LYV Stock Performance Analysis:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.13. With this latest performance, LYV shares dropped by -12.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.76 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.39, while it was recorded at 108.23 for the last single week of trading, and 95.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.53 and a Gross Margin at -0.14. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.59.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now -24.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -511.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.98. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] managed to generate an average of -$210,165 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,639 million, or 74.90% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,807,814, which is approximately -1.385% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 12,565,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in LYV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.09 billion in LYV stock with ownership of nearly -10.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

299 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 20,796,273 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 15,447,216 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 124,916,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,159,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,537,372 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,526,409 shares during the same period.