Wall Street Analyst Resumed Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE: CDAY] loss -3.88% or -3.03 points to close at $74.97 with a heavy trading volume of 3474560 shares. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Ceridian Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings.

Ceridian (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (“HCM”) technology, will release fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

The Company will host a live webcast at 5:00pm Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. The event can be accessed via direct registration link or through the Ceridian Investor Relations Website. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on the Ceridian Investor Relations website.

It opened the trading session at $75.65, the shares rose to $76.89 and dropped to $74.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CDAY points out that the company has recorded -24.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, CDAY reached to a volume of 3474560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $135 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on CDAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is set at 3.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

Trading performance analysis for CDAY stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.37. With this latest performance, CDAY shares dropped by -25.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.91 for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.91, while it was recorded at 75.76 for the last single week of trading, and 101.93 for the last 200 days.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +49.60. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Total Capital for CDAY is now 0.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.93. Additionally, CDAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] managed to generate an average of -$670 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. go to 12.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]

There are presently around $12,262 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDAY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,934,046, which is approximately 14.229% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 18,356,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in CDAY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.16 billion in CDAY stock with ownership of nearly 16.83% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE:CDAY] by around 15,988,727 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 12,375,653 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 128,835,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,199,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDAY stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,248,034 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 531,191 shares during the same period.