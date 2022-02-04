Wall Street Analyst Initiated Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] closed the trading session at $12.50 on 02/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.46, while the highest price level was $12.82. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) (“Blue Owl”) today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, February 17, 2022 before market open. Blue Owl invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 17 to discuss its results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.16 percent and weekly performance of 6.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, OWL reached to a volume of 2838763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $18.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

OWL stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.56. With this latest performance, OWL shares dropped by -13.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.15, while it was recorded at 12.57 for the last single week of trading, and 13.87 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,346 million, or 90.50% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 60,878,106, which is approximately 4.812% of the company’s market cap and around 1.16% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 50,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $644.0 million in OWL stocks shares; and KOCH INDUSTRIES INC, currently with $463.26 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 109,063,114 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 50,316,525 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 100,428,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,807,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,523,812 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 19,843,310 shares during the same period.