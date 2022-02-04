Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] Revenue clocked in at $2.61 billion, down -14.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Vista Outdoor Inc. [NYSE: VSTO] slipped around -0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $39.54 at the close of the session, down -0.18%. The company report on February 3, 2022 that VISTA OUTDOOR REPORTS RECORD THIRD QUARTER FY22 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

– Record Sales up 38% to $795 Million, GAAP EPS of $2.00 and Adjusted EPS of $2.10.

– EBIT and EBITDA Margins of 20% and 22%, Respectively; Net Debt Leverage Ratio of 1.0x.

Vista Outdoor Inc. stock is now -14.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VSTO Stock saw the intraday high of $41.638 and lowest of $38.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.69, which means current price is +10.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 813.13K shares, VSTO reached a trading volume of 2593897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTO shares is $62.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Vista Outdoor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $38 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Vista Outdoor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $41 to $49, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on VSTO stock. On February 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VSTO shares from 33 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vista Outdoor Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSTO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has VSTO stock performed recently?

Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.60. With this latest performance, VSTO shares dropped by -22.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.42 for Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.08, while it was recorded at 38.99 for the last single week of trading, and 41.37 for the last 200 days.

Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vista Outdoor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vista Outdoor Inc. go to 3.05%.

Insider trade positions for Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]

There are presently around $1,820 million, or 82.10% of VSTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,802,463, which is approximately -1.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 5,564,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.4 million in VSTO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $192.87 million in VSTO stock with ownership of nearly 0.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in Vista Outdoor Inc. [NYSE:VSTO] by around 4,039,089 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 4,661,700 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 37,248,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,948,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 781,169 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 403,005 shares during the same period.