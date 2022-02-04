Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Stock trading around $20.93 per share: What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] traded at a low on 02/03/22, posting a -1.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.93. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Vertiv Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results before market open on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Vertiv’s management team will discuss the results during a conference call the same day, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the live conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available for 30 days following the webcast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4568774 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vertiv Holdings Co stands at 3.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.40%.

The market cap for VRT stock reached $7.24 billion, with 352.48 million shares outstanding and 302.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 4568774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $30 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 23.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has VRT stock performed recently?

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.46. With this latest performance, VRT shares dropped by -12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.49 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.84, while it was recorded at 20.86 for the last single week of trading, and 25.08 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.77. Vertiv Holdings Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.49.

Return on Total Capital for VRT is now 19.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 449.54. Additionally, VRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 436.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] managed to generate an average of -$15,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 22.10%.

Insider trade positions for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

There are presently around $6,895 million, or 88.50% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 59,880,215, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,756,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $528.05 million in VRT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $318.57 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly -4.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertiv Holdings Co stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 21,958,080 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 33,807,759 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 267,498,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,264,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,740,641 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,265,126 shares during the same period.