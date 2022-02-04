VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] stock Resumed by Jefferies analyst, price target now $6

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] slipped around -0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.51 at the close of the session, down -5.03%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that VBI Vaccines to Participate in the B. Riley Securities 2022 Oncology Investor Conference.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that David E. Anderson, Ph.D, VBI’s Chief Scientific Officer, will present an overview of VBI-1901, the Company’s cancer immunotherapeutic for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), at B. Riley’s Oncology Investor Conference. During his presentation, Dr. Anderson will highlight data from the ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical study of VBI-1901 in recurrent GBM patients.

VBI Vaccines Inc. stock is now -35.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VBIV Stock saw the intraday high of $1.64 and lowest of $1.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.83, which means current price is +2.72% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, VBIV reached a trading volume of 2479234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VBIV shares is $7.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VBIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $9, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on VBIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 530.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

How has VBIV stock performed recently?

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, VBIV shares dropped by -35.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.11 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2284, while it was recorded at 1.6240 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9530 for the last 200 days.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4110.93 and a Gross Margin at -919.79. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4357.21.

Return on Total Capital for VBIV is now -29.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.42. Additionally, VBIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] managed to generate an average of -$364,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.VBI Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Insider trade positions for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

There are presently around $178 million, or 47.60% of VBIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 55,042,465, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,806,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.36 million in VBIV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $19.39 million in VBIV stock with ownership of nearly -3.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV] by around 3,949,099 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 6,637,640 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 101,071,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,657,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBIV stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,420,596 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 844,690 shares during the same period.