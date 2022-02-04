UBS lifts Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] traded at a high on 02/02/22, posting a 0.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $79.04. The company report on January 27, 2022 that New Family of Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) Ethernet Switches Provides Industry’s First Turnkey Solution for Industrial Automation Networks.

Microchip’s LAN9668x family of Ethernet switches enables single network architecture and, combined with its new LAN8814 PHYs, reduces system cost and risk for designers while speeding time to market.

Factory automation is increasing efficiencies, from reducing handling and storage to improving throughput. Connected warehouses and other industrial ecosystems with converged Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) architectures rely on Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) and Ethernet for precise timing, synchronization and connectivity of devices including cameras, bar code readers, scanners and conveyors. These ecosystems require next-generation network technology to interconnect device, sensor and equipment communication. To meet this requirement, Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced the LAN9668 family of TSN switching devices delivering IEEE standards-compliant features in the industry’s first switching solution enabling lower latency data traffic flows and greater clock accuracy.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4552972 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Microchip Technology Incorporated stands at 4.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.33%.

The market cap for MCHP stock reached $43.14 billion, with 551.30 million shares outstanding and 543.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, MCHP reached a trading volume of 4552972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $97.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $154, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on MCHP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 28.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MCHP stock performed recently?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.25. With this latest performance, MCHP shares dropped by -10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.16 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.89, while it was recorded at 75.61 for the last single week of trading, and 77.47 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.38 and a Gross Margin at +44.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.42.

Return on Total Capital for MCHP is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.93. Additionally, MCHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] managed to generate an average of $17,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 18.30%.

Insider trade positions for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

There are presently around $39,971 million, or 90.70% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,682,828, which is approximately 1.353% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,046,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.57 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly -9.458% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 446 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 43,057,830 shares. Additionally, 419 investors decreased positions by around 32,822,857 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 429,829,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,710,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,344,498 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 4,781,280 shares during the same period.