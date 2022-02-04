Tudor Pickering slashes price target on Hess Corporation [HES] – find out why.

Hess Corporation [NYSE: HES] traded at a low on 02/03/22, posting a -1.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $92.00. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Hess Recognized for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that it has achieved a top score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) Corporate Equality Index for 2022 and earned the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. For the third consecutive year, Hess also has earned a place on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which tracks the performance of public companies committed to achieve or adopt best in class statistics or policies and to transparency in gender-data reporting.

Hess is one of just five oil and gas producers to be named by the HRC as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ and the only one based in the U.S. to be included in the Bloomberg GEI for gender equality.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2838772 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hess Corporation stands at 4.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.53%.

The market cap for HES stock reached $28.08 billion, with 308.10 million shares outstanding and 278.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, HES reached a trading volume of 2838772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HES shares is $109.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HES stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Hess Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $76 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Hess Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on HES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hess Corporation is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for HES in the course of the last twelve months was 18.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Hess Corporation [HES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, HES shares gained by 13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.10 for Hess Corporation [HES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.87, while it was recorded at 92.38 for the last single week of trading, and 80.15 for the last 200 days.

Hess Corporation [HES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hess Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Hess Corporation [HES]

There are presently around $24,160 million, or 86.00% of HES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HES stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 38,536,011, which is approximately -0.9% of the company’s market cap and around 10.17% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,186,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 billion in HES stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.95 billion in HES stock with ownership of nearly -4.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hess Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Hess Corporation [NYSE:HES] by around 13,984,810 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 12,331,405 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 233,185,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,501,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HES stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,386,867 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,215,641 shares during the same period.