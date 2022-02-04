Truist slashes price target on Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] – find out why.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE: NOVA] slipped around -1.85 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.18 at the close of the session, down -9.72%. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Sunnova and Generac Expand Partnership to Bring Increased Resiliency to Homeowners.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. residential energy services providers, and Generac Power Systems, Inc. (“Generac”) (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, announced today they are expanding their strategic partnership. This expansion will allow Sunnova to add Generac’s newly updated technology to its current suite of offerings, which will include energy storage units and for the first time, standby home generators, microinverters, and load managers, which will provide Sunnova with an option for a single equipment provider for the energy independent Sunnova Adaptive Home™.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock is now -38.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NOVA Stock saw the intraday high of $18.85 and lowest of $17.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.55, which means current price is +2.51% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, NOVA reached a trading volume of 5135224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $49.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on NOVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73.

How has NOVA stock performed recently?

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, NOVA shares dropped by -35.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.33 for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.99, while it was recorded at 18.82 for the last single week of trading, and 33.27 for the last 200 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.34. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.87.

Return on Total Capital for NOVA is now -1.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.03. Additionally, NOVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] managed to generate an average of -$640,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]

There are presently around $2,297 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: ECP CONTROLCO, LLC with ownership of 16,911,664, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,037,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $229.08 million in NOVA stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $207.65 million in NOVA stock with ownership of nearly 2.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE:NOVA] by around 15,057,223 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 8,846,808 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 96,807,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,711,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVA stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,888,758 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,121,620 shares during the same period.