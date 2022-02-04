Truist slashes price target on Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] – find out why.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] loss -2.09% or -5.0 points to close at $234.11 with a heavy trading volume of 2462302 shares. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Lowe’s Launches New Exclusive Home Décor Brand, Origin21™, to Deliver Approachable, Modern Design for Everyday Living.

The brand is part of Lowe’s new “House of Style” campaign that aims to surprise consumers with the unexpected style finds for the whole home available at Lowe’s.

Lowe’s is elevating its efforts to provide “styles for every style” at unexpectedly affordable prices with the launch of its first modern style exclusive brand, Origin21, which delivers approachable, modern design for everyday living across the entire home. From inspiration, to installation, to completion, Lowe’s is offering consumers everything they need to execute and finish their home projects, helping them to re-imagine the full potential of their home.

It opened the trading session at $236.00, the shares rose to $239.49 and dropped to $233.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LOW points out that the company has recorded 22.78% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -55.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, LOW reached to a volume of 2462302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $278.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $290 to $300, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on LOW stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 275 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 6.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 30.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for LOW stock

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -9.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.59 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 247.17, while it was recorded at 236.78 for the last single week of trading, and 215.25 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.15 and a Gross Margin at +31.44. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.49.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 40.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 340.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,824.01. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,708.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $17,091 per employee.Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 16.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

There are presently around $120,262 million, or 77.40% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,969,301, which is approximately -0.595% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,861,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.68 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.31 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 947 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 14,259,257 shares. Additionally, 1,004 investors decreased positions by around 27,091,135 shares, while 338 investors held positions by with 461,608,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 502,958,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,355,944 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 1,109,680 shares during the same period.