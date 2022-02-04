The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $110

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] loss -0.19% or -0.16 points to close at $82.89 with a heavy trading volume of 2358841 shares. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Need-a-source: What Canadians need to know this RRSP season.

As economic uncertainty persists, a growing number of Canadians are adjusting their savings and retirement plans as compared to last year. According to a recent TD survey, the majority (59 per cent) of respondents revealed they have altered their savings goals due to changing circumstances over the last two years. This is in contrast to a survey conducted last year, when only one in three (35 per cent) of Canadians said their savings and retirement plans had been impacted by the pandemic.

As the 2022 RRSP season is in full swing and Canadians evaluate their savings goals, TD professionals are ready to help, both in person and virtually, offering tips and guidance around building a financial plan and ways to meet both short and long-term savings goals.

It opened the trading session at $82.48, the shares rose to $83.77 and dropped to $82.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TD points out that the company has recorded 23.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, TD reached to a volume of 2358841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $84.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 285.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 4.49.

Trading performance analysis for TD stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.99. With this latest performance, TD shares gained by 5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.90 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.11, while it was recorded at 81.19 for the last single week of trading, and 71.28 for the last 200 days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.69. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 8.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]

There are presently around $73,389 million, or 66.70% of TD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 141,757,528, which is approximately 4.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 81,164,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.74 billion in TD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.96 billion in TD stock with ownership of nearly 6.257% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE:TD] by around 49,468,579 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 48,742,315 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 785,457,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 883,667,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TD stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,614,233 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 794,067 shares during the same period.