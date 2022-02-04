TELUS Corporation [TU] gain 2.33% so far this year. What now?

TELUS Corporation [NYSE: TU] price surged by 0.96 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on February 2, 2022 that TELUS brings Canada’s fastest Internet speeds to the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

PureFibre X gives customers ultra-fast Internet speeds of 2.5 Gbps.

Today, TELUS launched PureFibre X across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley1, a groundbreaking new tier of home Internet with symmetrical upload and download speeds of 2.5 Gbps. These speeds are the fastest in Canada among all major providers2 and mark a substantial leap in the next generation of Internet technology. Only TELUS has the power of a 100 per cent fibre-to-the-home network, which enables us to seamlessly increase bandwidth and capacity to deliver these unparalleled speeds to all PureFibre customers. Our PureFibre X Internet plan also includes next-generation Wi-Fi 6, the fastest home Wi-Fi available anywhere in Western Canada. By combining Wi-Fi 6 technology with PureFibre X, households will experience faster Internet speeds on more devices so everyone can simultaneously game, surf the web, make video calls, work or learn from home, and stream in 4k.

A sum of 2718227 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.03M shares. TELUS Corporation shares reached a high of $24.25 and dropped to a low of $23.76 until finishing in the latest session at $24.12.

The one-year TU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.45. The average equity rating for TU stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TELUS Corporation [TU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TU shares is $25.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for TELUS Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for TELUS Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TELUS Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for TU in the course of the last twelve months was 74.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TU Stock Performance Analysis:

TELUS Corporation [TU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.10. With this latest performance, TU shares gained by 2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.52 for TELUS Corporation [TU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.32, while it was recorded at 23.71 for the last single week of trading, and 22.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TELUS Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TELUS Corporation [TU] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.14 and a Gross Margin at +16.14. TELUS Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.87.

Return on Total Capital for TU is now 7.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TELUS Corporation [TU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.86. Additionally, TU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TELUS Corporation [TU] managed to generate an average of $15,455 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.TELUS Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

TU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELUS Corporation go to 9.85%.