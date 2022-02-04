SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD] is 122.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SOC Telemed Inc. [NASDAQ: TLMD] surged by $2.21 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.85 during the day while it closed the day at $2.85. The company report on February 3, 2022 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of SOC Telemed, Inc. Buyout.

Wilmington, Delaware–(Newsfile Corp. – February 3, 2022) – Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating SOC Telemed, Inc. (“SOC”) (NASDAQ: TLMD) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to SOC’s agreement to be acquired by Patient Square Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, SOC’s shareholders will receive $3.00 in cash for each share of SOC common stock they own.

SOC Telemed Inc. stock has also gained 390.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TLMD stock has inclined by 21.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.72% and gained 122.66% year-on date.

The market cap for TLMD stock reached $275.14 million, with 98.38 million shares outstanding and 85.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 723.37K shares, TLMD reached a trading volume of 24718922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLMD shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for SOC Telemed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2021, representing the official price target for SOC Telemed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on TLMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOC Telemed Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

TLMD stock trade performance evaluation

SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 390.53. With this latest performance, TLMD shares gained by 111.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.03 for SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3700, while it was recorded at 1.1100 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5400 for the last 200 days.

SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.61 and a Gross Margin at +30.80. SOC Telemed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.95.

Return on Total Capital for TLMD is now -23.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD] managed to generate an average of -$220,562 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.SOC Telemed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43 million, or 67.30% of TLMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLMD stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 33,874,965, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,236,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.02 million in TLMD stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.58 million in TLMD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOC Telemed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in SOC Telemed Inc. [NASDAQ:TLMD] by around 7,564,688 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 9,946,254 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 49,463,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,974,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLMD stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,895,224 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,722,840 shares during the same period.