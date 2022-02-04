Scotiabank lifts Enerplus Corporation [ERF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Enerplus Corporation [NYSE: ERF] closed the trading session at $12.08 on 02/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.735, while the highest price level was $12.21. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Enerplus Provides Fourth Quarter 2021 Operational Update; Initiates Divestment Process for Canadian Assets; Announces a Change in its Reporting Currency and the Presentation of Production Volumes.

Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) today announced preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2021 production and capital spending, along with plans to initiate a divestment process for its Canadian assets. In addition, the Company announced its intention to change its reporting currency to U.S. dollars and the future presentation of its production volumes to a “net”, after deduction of royalty basis.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.18 percent and weekly performance of 9.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 107.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, ERF reached to a volume of 3021572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enerplus Corporation [ERF]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enerplus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Enerplus Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerplus Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ERF stock trade performance evaluation

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.42. With this latest performance, ERF shares gained by 10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 230.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.01 for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 11.81 for the last single week of trading, and 7.98 for the last 200 days.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Enerplus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enerplus Corporation [ERF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enerplus Corporation go to 28.22%.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,532 million, or 28.30% of ERF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERF stocks are: KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD. with ownership of 14,888,217, which is approximately -12.863% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 11,599,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.4 million in ERF stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $97.95 million in ERF stock with ownership of nearly 51.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enerplus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Enerplus Corporation [NYSE:ERF] by around 16,144,172 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 24,355,300 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 85,199,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,698,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERF stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,269,879 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,200,436 shares during the same period.