RPC Inc. [RES] is 46.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

RPC Inc. [NYSE: RES] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.06% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.56%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that RPC, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) today announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States and in selected international markets.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, RPC generated revenues of $268.3 million, an increase of 80.5 percent compared to $148.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to higher customer activity levels resulting in higher utilization of our existing equipment and pricing improvements. Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $20.1 million compared to an operating loss of $21.6 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Adjusted operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $11.3 million.1 Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $12.3 million, or $0.06 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $10.2 million, or $0.05 loss per share in the fourth quarter of the prior year. The adjusted net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $6.8 million, or $0.03 adjusted loss per share.2 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $39.4 million, compared to negative $2.5 million in the same period of the prior year.3 Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $7.8 million.3.

Over the last 12 months, RES stock rose by 33.47%. The one-year RPC Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.14. The average equity rating for RES stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.45 billion, with 215.68 million shares outstanding and 70.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 874.35K shares, RES stock reached a trading volume of 3326584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RPC Inc. [RES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RES shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RES stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for RPC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for RPC Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on RES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RPC Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for RES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

RES Stock Performance Analysis:

RPC Inc. [RES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.56. With this latest performance, RES shares gained by 21.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.73 for RPC Inc. [RES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.06, while it was recorded at 6.25 for the last single week of trading, and 4.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RPC Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RPC Inc. [RES] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.63 and a Gross Margin at +14.91. RPC Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.86.

RPC Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

RPC Inc. [RES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $373 million, or 28.20% of RES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RES stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,874,349, which is approximately 9.301% of the company’s market cap and around 40.60% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 8,737,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.92 million in RES stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $49.88 million in RES stock with ownership of nearly 18.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RPC Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in RPC Inc. [NYSE:RES] by around 4,158,591 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 4,397,064 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 49,737,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,293,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RES stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 698,613 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 599,619 shares during the same period.