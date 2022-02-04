Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] Stock trading around $94.38 per share: What’s Next?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] plunged by -$2.95 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $97.275 during the day while it closed the day at $94.38. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Ross Stores Reports Third Quarter Results, Provides Fourth Quarter Guidance.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) today reported earnings per share for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021 of $1.09 on net income of $385 million. This compares to $1.03 per share on net earnings of $371 million for the 13 weeks ended November 2, 2019. Sales rose 19% to $4.6 billion, with comparable store sales up a strong 14%.

For the nine months ended October 30, 2021, earnings per share were $3.82 on net earnings of $1.4 billion, up from $3.32 per share on net income of $1.2 billion for the same period in 2019. Sales year-to-date rose 20% to $13.9 billion, with comparable store sales up 14%.

Ross Stores Inc. stock has also loss -0.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROST stock has declined by -19.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.79% and lost -17.41% year-on date.

The market cap for ROST stock reached $33.03 billion, with 351.07 million shares outstanding and 345.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, ROST reached a trading volume of 3012742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $134.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $131 to $109, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on ROST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 27.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ROST stock trade performance evaluation

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, ROST shares dropped by -16.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.37 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.59, while it was recorded at 96.75 for the last single week of trading, and 116.27 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.43 and a Gross Margin at +21.49. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.68.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 5.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 174.22. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] managed to generate an average of $911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 115.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,760 million, or 88.70% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 48,920,540, which is approximately -6.817% of the company’s market cap and around 1.94% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,709,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.7 billion in ROST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.68 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly 1.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 14,574,673 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 12,992,686 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 278,191,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,758,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,566,327 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,275,538 shares during the same period.