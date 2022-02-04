Redburn lifts Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] plunged by -$1.13 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $86.98 during the day while it closed the day at $86.08. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Monster Beverage Corporation to Acquire CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective.

Transaction Provides Springboard for Monster to Enter Alcoholic Beverage Sector.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC, a craft beer and hard seltzer company for $330 million in cash.

Monster Beverage Corporation stock has also gained 3.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MNST stock has declined by -1.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.38% and lost -10.37% year-on date.

The market cap for MNST stock reached $44.41 billion, with 529.00 million shares outstanding and 377.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, MNST reached a trading volume of 3382472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $106.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $113 to $92. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Monster Beverage Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $97 to $110, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MNST stock. On May 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MNST shares from 105 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corporation is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 33.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

MNST stock trade performance evaluation

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.50. With this latest performance, MNST shares dropped by -11.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.01 for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.84, while it was recorded at 86.36 for the last single week of trading, and 91.90 for the last 200 days.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.52 and a Gross Margin at +59.23. Monster Beverage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.65.

Return on Total Capital for MNST is now 34.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.35. Additionally, MNST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] managed to generate an average of $384,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Monster Beverage Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corporation go to 13.92%.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,300 million, or 66.00% of MNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,444,398, which is approximately 0.928% of the company’s market cap and around 28.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 29,070,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in MNST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.12 billion in MNST stock with ownership of nearly -0.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Monster Beverage Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST] by around 15,982,604 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 14,823,128 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 305,160,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,966,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNST stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,196,773 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,667,419 shares during the same period.