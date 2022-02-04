Raymond James slashes price target on BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] – find out why.

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] loss -1.40% on the last trading session, reaching $4.24 price per share at the time. The company report on January 18, 2022 that BGC PARTNERS’ FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT TO BE ISSUED PRIOR TO MARKET OPEN ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2022.

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

BGC Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP) (“BGC”), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced the details regarding its fourth quarter 2021 financial results conference call. This call will take place on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

BGC Partners Inc. represents 387.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.51 billion with the latest information. BGCP stock price has been found in the range of $4.22 to $4.3066.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, BGCP reached a trading volume of 2408671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGCP shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for BGC Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2015, representing the official price target for BGC Partners Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGCP in the course of the last twelve months was 151.06.

Trading performance analysis for BGCP stock

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, BGCP shares dropped by -7.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.80 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.49, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 5.20 for the last 200 days.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +91.88. BGC Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.38.

Return on Total Capital for BGCP is now 6.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.62. Additionally, BGCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] managed to generate an average of $9,782 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 12.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]

There are presently around $899 million, or 65.90% of BGCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,996,903, which is approximately 0.098% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,477,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.25 million in BGCP stocks shares; and CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT, currently with $69.83 million in BGCP stock with ownership of nearly -0.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BGC Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP] by around 20,320,332 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 30,941,111 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 157,729,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,991,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGCP stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,894,237 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 11,826,963 shares during the same period.