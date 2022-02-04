Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] Revenue clocked in at $5.60 billion, down -0.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Ralph Lauren Corporation [NYSE: RL] closed the trading session at $117.68 on 02/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $117.11, while the highest price level was $122.80. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Ralph Lauren Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Raises Fiscal 2022 Outlook.

All Regions Reported Double-Digit Revenue Growth in the Third Quarter, Ahead of Expectations, and Positive Growth Compared to Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Pre-Pandemic Levels Notably in North America.

Ralph Lauren Digital Ecosystem Revenue Increased More Than 40% Including Owned Digital Commerce Growth of More than 30%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.99 percent and weekly performance of 9.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 843.54K shares, RL reached to a volume of 2402806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RL shares is $137.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Ralph Lauren Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $142 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Ralph Lauren Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $137, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on RL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ralph Lauren Corporation is set at 4.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for RL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for RL in the course of the last twelve months was 12.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

RL stock trade performance evaluation

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.79. With this latest performance, RL shares dropped by -5.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.68 for Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.13, while it was recorded at 113.00 for the last single week of trading, and 119.31 for the last 200 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.50 and a Gross Margin at +59.77. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.75.

Return on Total Capital for RL is now 3.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.01. Additionally, RL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] managed to generate an average of -$5,966 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Ralph Lauren Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ralph Lauren Corporation go to 74.89%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,418 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,846,586, which is approximately -1.682% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 4,659,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $529.64 million in RL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $508.28 million in RL stock with ownership of nearly 14.52% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ralph Lauren Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Ralph Lauren Corporation [NYSE:RL] by around 6,081,405 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 4,560,633 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 37,018,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,660,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RL stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,841,054 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,475,339 shares during the same period.