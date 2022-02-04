Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] Is Currently -8.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: PLTK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.71%. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Playtika’s Largest Stockholder Exploring Potential Sale of a Portion of its Shares of Playtika.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) (“Playtika”) and its largest stockholder, Playtika Holding UK II Limited (“PHUK II”), announced today that PHUK II has decided to explore options for a potential sale of a portion of the shares of Playtika common stock held by PHUK II. Such sale is currently contemplated to be approximately 15 to 25% of the total shares of Playtika currently outstanding, as further described below.

PHUK II, which is controlled by affiliates of Yuzhu Shi, intends to explore options with respect to the potential sale of shares of Playtika common stock, which may include by means of private placements, public offerings or other transactions (“Potential Transactions”). The determination to conduct any Potential Transactions, and the timing thereof, will depend on, among various factors, the price and terms of any Potential Transaction, general market and economic conditions and the outcome of any negotiations among the applicable parties. There can be no assurance that the aforementioned explorations of Potential Transactions will lead to any transactions being agreed or consummated by PHUKII.

Over the last 12 months, PLTK stock dropped by -48.04%. The one-year Playtika Holding Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.04. The average equity rating for PLTK stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.07 billion, with 409.60 million shares outstanding and 68.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, PLTK stock reached a trading volume of 4113688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTK shares is $29.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Playtika Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Playtika Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PLTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playtika Holding Corp. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

PLTK Stock Performance Analysis:

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, PLTK shares dropped by -10.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.77 for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.53, while it was recorded at 16.55 for the last single week of trading, and 23.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Playtika Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Playtika Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,397 million, or 20.20% of PLTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,212,880, which is approximately 31.669% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 10,320,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $175.35 million in PLTK stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $138.3 million in PLTK stock with ownership of nearly -14.98% of the company’s market capitalization.

98 institutional holders increased their position in Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:PLTK] by around 12,344,921 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 9,567,659 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 60,340,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,252,609 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTK stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,032,223 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,983,490 shares during the same period.