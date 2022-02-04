Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA] moved down -6.40: Why It’s Important

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ: KTTA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.40% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.33%. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Pasithea Therapeutics Initiates New Chemical Entity Drug Development Program in Multiple Sclerosis.

Company commences program to develop a tolerizing vaccine and names Hooke Laboratories as its research partner.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced a new chemical entity (“NCE”) development program and named Massachusetts-based Hooke Laboratories as its research partner.

The one-year Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.0. The average equity rating for KTTA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.65 million, with 13.06 million shares outstanding and 9.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.00M shares, KTTA stock reached a trading volume of 2519114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTTA shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

KTTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.33.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.38 for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0098, while it was recorded at 1.2400 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. Fundamentals:

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 39.80 and a Current Ratio set at 39.80.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.30% of KTTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTTA stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 400,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 10,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in KTTA stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $4000.0 in KTTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ:KTTA] by around 415,564 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTTA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 415,564 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.