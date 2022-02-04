MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] Is Currently 9.33 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] closed the trading session at $9.61 on 02/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.5839, while the highest price level was $9.70. The company report on February 1, 2022 that MoneyGram Receives 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award.

The Award by Top Workplaces measures culture drivers including employees’ alignment with the company strategy, opportunities for career growth & development, and confidence in the company’s performance & trajectory.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, today was named a recipient of the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, an honor based entirely on employee feedback as part of Top Workplaces, the leading employer recognition program in the U.S.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.80 percent and weekly performance of 7.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 82.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, MGI reached to a volume of 6792960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $9.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on MGI stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MGI shares from 3.50 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGI in the course of the last twelve months was 300.06.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.49. With this latest performance, MGI shares gained by 24.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.24 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.66, while it was recorded at 8.96 for the last single week of trading, and 8.38 for the last 200 days.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.06. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for MGI is now 11.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.35. Additionally, MGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] managed to generate an average of -$3,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 120.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoneyGram International Inc. go to 19.50%.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $615 million, or 70.70% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,698,018, which is approximately 10.649% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC, holding 4,539,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.62 million in MGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $39.08 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly 19.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 14,982,093 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 12,007,909 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 37,013,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,004,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,450,012 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,704,225 shares during the same period.