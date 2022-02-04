Market cap of Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] reaches 7.42B – now what?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] plunged by -$1.57 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $47.24 during the day while it closed the day at $45.67. The company report on January 28, 2022 that Penn National Gaming Issues Statement Following Announcement That Ontario’s Regulated Sports Betting and iGaming Market Will Open to Private Operators on April 4, 2022.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) issued the following statements from President and CEO Jay Snowden and theScore CEO John Levy after the Ontario government’s announcement that the Province will officially open the market for sports betting and iGaming to private operators on April 4, 2022.

“Our team at theScore has been hard at work preparing for the Ontario market opening, which presents a significant business opportunity,” said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National. “As Canada’s preeminent digital sports media brand, theScore is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the introduction of the open and regulated internet gaming market in Ontario, its home territory. Launching theScore Bet in Ontario will mark an exciting expansion of our online gaming business into a major new market where we already have an established mobile sports media product in theScore app and a wide base of loyal users. Today’s news is very exciting, and I would like to recognize and congratulate the government of Ontario and the AGCO and iGaming Ontario for their dedication to creating a modern open and regulated sports betting and iGaming market.”.

Penn National Gaming Inc. stock has also gained 5.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PENN stock has declined by -37.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.05% and lost -11.92% year-on date.

The market cap for PENN stock reached $7.42 billion, with 169.51 million shares outstanding and 166.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 5523602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $71.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PENN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

PENN stock trade performance evaluation

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -9.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.79 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.95, while it was recorded at 45.01 for the last single week of trading, and 68.43 for the last 200 days.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +37.56. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.71.

Return on Total Capital for PENN is now 1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 420.05. Additionally, PENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 414.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] managed to generate an average of -$36,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,399 million, or 80.60% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,502,852, which is approximately -2.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,499,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $753.55 million in PENN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $646.68 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly 8.691% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 373 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 22,666,493 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 14,417,670 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 103,020,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,104,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,236,494 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 3,302,446 shares during the same period.