Market cap of Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] reaches 6.24B – now what?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LITE] traded at a low on 02/03/2022, posting a -14.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $86.37. The company report on February 3, 2022 that LUMENTUM RECEIVES THAILAND PRIME MINISTER’S INDUSTRY AWARD FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR.

Lumentum Thailand recognized for leadership in productivity and continuous improvement.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (“Lumentum”), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced today that Thai Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has presented Lumentum with the prestigious 2021 Prime Minister’s Industry Award in the Productivity category. The award recognizes Lumentum’s outstanding achievements in successfully integrating efficiency and effectiveness into its manufacturing processes and emphasizing continuous improvement at its Thailand facility.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5463364 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lumentum Holdings Inc. stands at 4.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.61%.

The market cap for LITE stock reached $6.24 billion, with 72.70 million shares outstanding and 71.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 854.23K shares, LITE reached a trading volume of 5463364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LITE shares is $113.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LITE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt dropped their target price from $85 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Lumentum Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on LITE stock. On June 01, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LITE shares from 104 to 86.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumentum Holdings Inc. is set at 4.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LITE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for LITE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

How has LITE stock performed recently?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.19. With this latest performance, LITE shares dropped by -19.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LITE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.69 for Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.31, while it was recorded at 97.31 for the last single week of trading, and 87.68 for the last 200 days.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.20 and a Gross Margin at +44.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.80.

Return on Total Capital for LITE is now 10.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.85. Additionally, LITE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] managed to generate an average of $70,719 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LITE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumentum Holdings Inc. go to 7.90%.

Insider trade positions for Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]

There are presently around $6,563 million, or 94.80% of LITE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LITE stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 10,155,674, which is approximately 1.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,673,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $673.7 million in LITE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $639.33 million in LITE stock with ownership of nearly -1.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumentum Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LITE] by around 4,609,907 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 6,803,380 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 53,597,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,010,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LITE stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,148,114 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,026,229 shares during the same period.