Market cap of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] reaches 962.40M – now what?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] slipped around -0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.30 at the close of the session, down -3.51%. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Fortuna provides construction update at its Séguéla gold Project in Côte d´Ivoire.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on construction activities at its Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire. In September of 2021, the Company made a construction decision to proceed to build a 3,750 tonnes per day open pit mine at Séguéla, with first gold pour expected in mid-2023 (refer to Fortuna news release dated September 29, 2021). All references to dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in US dollars.

Paul Criddle, Chief Operating Officer – West Africa, commented, “The Séguéla Project is advancing on schedule following the construction decision at the end of the third quarter of 2021.” Mr. Criddle continued, “The Project is successfully transitioning from detailed engineering design to construction and remains on budget and on schedule to pour gold by mid-2023.”.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock is now -15.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSM Stock saw the intraday high of $3.41 and lowest of $3.272 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.52, which means current price is +4.43% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.31M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 2996550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71.

How has FSM stock performed recently?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.91 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 3.38 for the last single week of trading, and 4.73 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +37.49. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.82.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 8.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.54. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] managed to generate an average of $8,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Insider trade positions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

There are presently around $252 million, or 32.98% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 29,354,011, which is approximately -7.328% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 4,345,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.86 million in FSM stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $13.1 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly -11.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 13,448,737 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 15,062,635 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 45,124,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,636,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,472,413 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 6,825,352 shares during the same period.