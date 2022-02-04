Market cap of Bon Natural Life Limited [BON] reaches 35.90M – now what?

Bon Natural Life Limited [NASDAQ: BON] price surged by 20.95 percent to reach at $0.7. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Record-Setting Full Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

– Revenue increased by 39.9% to $25.49 million.

– Delivered full fiscal year 2021 net income of $4.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share.

A sum of 11408691 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 247.82K shares. Bon Natural Life Limited shares reached a high of $4.3299 and dropped to a low of $3.81 until finishing in the latest session at $4.07.

Guru’s Opinion on Bon Natural Life Limited [BON]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bon Natural Life Limited is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

BON Stock Performance Analysis:

Bon Natural Life Limited [BON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.01. With this latest performance, BON shares dropped by -7.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.17% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.82 for Bon Natural Life Limited [BON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 3.46 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Bon Natural Life Limited Fundamentals:

Bon Natural Life Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Bon Natural Life Limited [BON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of BON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BON stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 18,712, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 62.02% of the total institutional ownership; NEWBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC., holding 1,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in BON stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $1000.0 in BON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Bon Natural Life Limited [NASDAQ:BON] by around 18,912 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 5,189 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BON stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,712 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 5,189 shares during the same period.