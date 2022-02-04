Market Analysts see UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gaining to $535. Time to buy?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] traded at a high on 02/03/22, posting a 1.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $488.77. The company report on January 27, 2022 that UnitedHealthcare Invests $550,000 in the Mississippi Public Health Institute to Improve Maternal Health Equity and Outcomes.

New effort will enable OB-GYN practices with virtual care and remote patient monitoring programs.

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Mississippi today announced a $550,000 investment in the Mississippi Public Health Institute (MSPHI), a nonprofit entity established to protect and improve the health and well-being of Mississippians. The investment will fund one of MSPHI’s initiatives aimed at improving maternal health outcomes and reducing the Black-white gap in such outcomes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4316036 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stands at 2.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.50%.

The market cap for UNH stock reached $455.94 billion, with 943.00 million shares outstanding and 936.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 4316036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $528.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $478, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 11.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 33.55.

How has UNH stock performed recently?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.89. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.72 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 472.85, while it was recorded at 475.12 for the last single week of trading, and 430.58 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Earnings analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 14.63%.

Insider trade positions for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

There are presently around $391,512 million, or 89.20% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,168,051, which is approximately 0.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,706,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.44 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $23.08 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -4.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,390 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 22,290,265 shares. Additionally, 1,006 investors decreased positions by around 21,917,514 shares, while 353 investors held positions by with 771,815,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 816,023,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,904,623 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,123,658 shares during the same period.