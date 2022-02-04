Market Analysts see loanDepot Inc. [LDI] falling to $8. Time to buy?

loanDepot Inc. [NYSE: LDI] loss -5.22% or -0.21 points to close at $3.81 with a heavy trading volume of 2548812 shares. The company report on February 1, 2022 that loanDepot announces year-end and fourth quarter 2021 financial results.

Successfully concludes its first year as a public company with a nationally-recognized and growing brand, increased diversification, and continued growth in market share during a year of changing market conditions.

– Achieved market share growth of 3.4% for the full year 2021, up from 2.5% in 2020¹.

It opened the trading session at $3.99, the shares rose to $4.00 and dropped to $3.547, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LDI points out that the company has recorded -59.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 4.75% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, LDI reached to a volume of 2548812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LDI shares is $8.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for loanDepot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $25 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for loanDepot Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for loanDepot Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for LDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

loanDepot Inc. [LDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.08. With this latest performance, LDI shares dropped by -27.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.08% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.03 for loanDepot Inc. [LDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.78, while it was recorded at 4.28 for the last single week of trading, and 9.13 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and loanDepot Inc. [LDI] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.96 and a Gross Margin at +90.54.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LDI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for loanDepot Inc. go to -14.69%.

There are presently around $28 million, or 19.70% of LDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LDI stocks are: OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND with ownership of 1,992,633, which is approximately 287.444% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,310,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.27 million in LDI stocks shares; and STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM, currently with $4.34 million in LDI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in loanDepot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in loanDepot Inc. [NYSE:LDI] by around 5,397,068 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,046,844 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 492,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,936,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LDI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,359,925 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,038,432 shares during the same period.