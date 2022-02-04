Market Analysts see Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP] gaining to $115. Time to buy?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: CHKP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.43% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.87%. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Check Point Software Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, CHKP stock rose by 5.07%. The one-year Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.32. The average equity rating for CHKP stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.56 billion, with 132.60 million shares outstanding and 107.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, CHKP stock reached a trading volume of 3033237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHKP shares is $131.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHKP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on CHKP stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CHKP shares from 132 to 136.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHKP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHKP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CHKP Stock Performance Analysis:

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.87. With this latest performance, CHKP shares gained by 9.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHKP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.59 for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.52, while it was recorded at 122.35 for the last single week of trading, and 118.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.79 and a Gross Margin at +88.95. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.00.

Return on Total Capital for CHKP is now 25.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP] managed to generate an average of $162,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CHKP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHKP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. go to 6.59%.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,867 million, or 75.00% of CHKP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHKP stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 7,479,482, which is approximately -1.901% of the company’s market cap and around 24.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,163,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $762.28 million in CHKP stocks shares; and HARDING LOEVNER LP, currently with $612.82 million in CHKP stock with ownership of nearly -0.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:CHKP] by around 8,190,794 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 7,792,803 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 79,975,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,959,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHKP stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,459,271 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,555,267 shares during the same period.