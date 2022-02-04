Market Analysts see C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] gaining to $125. Time to buy?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: CHRW] loss -11.50% on the last trading session, reaching $92.54 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2022 that C.H. Robinson Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter Results.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW) today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. represents 131.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.88 billion with the latest information. CHRW stock price has been found in the range of $92.3032 to $96.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, CHRW reached a trading volume of 3542950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHRW shares is $109.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHRW stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $108 to $125, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on CHRW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHRW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.85. With this latest performance, CHRW shares dropped by -14.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHRW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.59 for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.22, while it was recorded at 101.74 for the last single week of trading, and 96.04 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.15 and a Gross Margin at +7.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.12.

Return on Total Capital for CHRW is now 20.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.96. Additionally, CHRW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] managed to generate an average of $34,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.31.C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHRW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. go to 12.39%.

There are presently around $11,275 million, or 95.40% of CHRW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHRW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,681,386, which is approximately 3.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,787,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in CHRW stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $972.74 million in CHRW stock with ownership of nearly -0.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:CHRW] by around 8,048,626 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 8,363,548 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 105,429,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,841,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHRW stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,232,766 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,529,024 shares during the same period.