Loop Capital lifts Regis Corporation [RGS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Regis Corporation [NYSE: RGS] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.80 during the day while it closed the day at $1.58. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Regis to Issue Second Quarter Results on February 3, 2022.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising technology-enabled hair salons, will issue financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 before the market opens on February 3, 2022. Following the release, the Company will host a presentation via webcast for investors beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central time to discuss corporate developments and financial results.

To participate in the live webcast, interested parties must register for the webcast by logging into www.regiscorp.com/investor-relations.html. A replay of the presentation will be available later that day. The replay of the webcast will be available at www.regiscorp.com/investor-relations.html.

Regis Corporation stock has also gained 14.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RGS stock has declined by -48.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -79.48% and lost -9.20% year-on date.

The market cap for RGS stock reached $68.68 million, with 45.37 million shares outstanding and 40.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, RGS reached a trading volume of 4024034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Regis Corporation [RGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGS shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Regis Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Regis Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $7, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on RGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regis Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

RGS stock trade performance evaluation

Regis Corporation [RGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.49. With this latest performance, RGS shares dropped by -15.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.15 for Regis Corporation [RGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9688, while it was recorded at 1.5020 for the last single week of trading, and 5.6199 for the last 200 days.

Regis Corporation [RGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regis Corporation [RGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.50 and a Gross Margin at +24.94. Regis Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.30.

Return on Total Capital for RGS is now -9.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -159.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regis Corporation [RGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,823.70. Additionally, RGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,140.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regis Corporation [RGS] managed to generate an average of -$46,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Regis Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Regis Corporation [RGS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regis Corporation go to 8.00%.

Regis Corporation [RGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39 million, or 61.10% of RGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,660,244, which is approximately -3.903% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC, holding 3,479,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.15 million in RGS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $3.46 million in RGS stock with ownership of nearly -0.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regis Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Regis Corporation [NYSE:RGS] by around 4,332,382 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 4,881,921 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 17,259,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,473,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,517,182 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 399,319 shares during the same period.