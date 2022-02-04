Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] Stock trading around $4.56 per share: What’s Next?

Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE: ZEV] gained 4.83% or 0.21 points to close at $4.56 with a heavy trading volume of 25831584 shares. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Lightning eMotors Joins with General Motors to Electrify Medium Duty Trucks.

Lightning eMotors and GM to collaborate on the development of zero tailpipe emission battery-electric trucks for medium-duty commercial fleet customers.

Lightning eMotors to build all-electric medium-duty commercial vehicles on popular GM platforms.

It opened the trading session at $4.86, the shares rose to $5.54 and dropped to $4.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZEV points out that the company has recorded -30.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 916.41K shares, ZEV reached to a volume of 25831584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEV shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Lightning eMotors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Lightning eMotors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightning eMotors Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 152.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for ZEV stock

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.62. With this latest performance, ZEV shares dropped by -30.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.25 for Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.03, while it was recorded at 4.42 for the last single week of trading, and 7.61 for the last 200 days.

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lightning eMotors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 16.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]

There are presently around $26 million, or 12.30% of ZEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,560,781, which is approximately 0.032% of the company’s market cap and around 53.88% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF THE WEST, holding 709,821 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.09 million in ZEV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.29 million in ZEV stock with ownership of nearly 691.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightning eMotors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE:ZEV] by around 2,495,606 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 500,306 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,943,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,939,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEV stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,658,996 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 438,876 shares during the same period.