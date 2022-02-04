Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] Revenue clocked in at $1.34 billion, down -15.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] slipped around -1.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $20.03 at the close of the session, down -5.74%. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Repurchased 7.5 million Shares Under Share Repurchase ProgramRaises Full Year Outlook.

Record first quarter sales of $184.8 million, an increase of 27.5%; Comparable sales growth of 20.5% .

Leslie’s Inc. stock is now -15.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LESL Stock saw the intraday high of $21.32 and lowest of $19.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.55, which means current price is +6.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 2656694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $30.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on LESL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has LESL stock performed recently?

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -13.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.61 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.67, while it was recorded at 20.64 for the last single week of trading, and 23.89 for the last 200 days.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.57 and a Gross Margin at +44.32. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.43.

Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 32.80%.

Insider trade positions for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]

There are presently around $4,148 million, or 98.10% of LESL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. with ownership of 31,745,713, which is approximately -25.618% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,602,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $289.04 million in LESL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $266.43 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly 7.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leslie’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 39,899,814 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 22,256,839 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 133,020,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,177,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,899,905 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 6,688,896 shares during the same period.