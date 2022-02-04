Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] Stock trading around $127.89 per share: What’s Next?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.88% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.49%. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Intercontinental Exchange Reports January 2022 Statistics.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported January 2022 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

Over the last 12 months, ICE stock rose by 11.65%. The one-year Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.96. The average equity rating for ICE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $70.92 billion, with 563.00 million shares outstanding and 555.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, ICE stock reached a trading volume of 2893260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $157.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $122, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ICE stock. On November 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ICE shares from 115 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 31.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ICE Stock Performance Analysis:

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.49. With this latest performance, ICE shares dropped by -4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.58 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.36, while it was recorded at 126.99 for the last single week of trading, and 123.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.93 and a Gross Margin at +69.56. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.34.

Return on Total Capital for ICE is now 10.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.81. Additionally, ICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] managed to generate an average of $234,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ICE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 12.21%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $63,806 million, or 89.90% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,310,394, which is approximately 0.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,520,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.36 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.22 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly 0.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 611 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 24,226,239 shares. Additionally, 482 investors decreased positions by around 24,081,367 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 446,197,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 494,505,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,768,299 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,319,781 shares during the same period.