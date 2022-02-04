Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] moved down -5.01: Why It’s Important

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE: HYLN] slipped around -0.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.98 at the close of the session, down -5.01%. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Hyliion Holdings Schedules Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for February 24, 2022.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion,”) a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced it will host a conference call and accompanying webcast at 11:00 a.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, February 24, 2022, to discuss its financial results, the Company’s business, and outlook.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock is now -35.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HYLN Stock saw the intraday high of $4.24 and lowest of $3.963 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.25, which means current price is +8.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, HYLN reached a trading volume of 2950824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $12 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $5, while UBS kept a Sell rating on HYLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corp. is set at 0.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

How has HYLN stock performed recently?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.74. With this latest performance, HYLN shares dropped by -34.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.91 for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.65, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 8.40 for the last 200 days.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.50 and a Current Ratio set at 27.50.

Insider trade positions for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]

There are presently around $170 million, or 27.50% of HYLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,745,812, which is approximately 15.117% of the company’s market cap and around 23.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,497,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.42 million in HYLN stocks shares; and HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, currently with $14.78 million in HYLN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

79 institutional holders increased their position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE:HYLN] by around 5,111,881 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 1,371,206 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 34,099,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,582,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYLN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 966,429 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 615,102 shares during the same period.