Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] is -30.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] price surged by 24.84 percent to reach at $0.76. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Helbiz Expands Global Partnership with Segway.

Collaboration between the two companies strengthens Helbiz’s global presence, expanding its fleet worldwide.

Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be listed on Nasdaq, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Segway, a leader in personal transportation services.

A sum of 21942712 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 377.61K shares. Helbiz Inc. shares reached a high of $4.05 and dropped to a low of $3.30 until finishing in the latest session at $3.82.

The one-year HLBZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.62. The average equity rating for HLBZ stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLBZ shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLBZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.41.

HLBZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.37. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares dropped by -33.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.81 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.07, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 9.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Helbiz Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for HLBZ is now -2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.04. Additionally, HLBZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03.

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.40% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: OMNI PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 330,815, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.60% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 32,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in HLBZ stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $62000.0 in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helbiz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 389,410 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,068,737 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,066,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 391,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 389,410 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,068,714 shares during the same period.