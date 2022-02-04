Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] moved down -2.12: Why It’s Important

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] loss -2.12% on the last trading session, reaching $35.60 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Harley-Davidson Announces H Partners Representative to Join Board.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (“Harley-Davidson”) (NYSE: HOG), the world’s most desirable motorcycle company, today announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with one of its major shareholders, H Partners. As part of the agreement, Jared Dourdeville, a Partner at H Partners, has joined the Harley-Davidson Board of Directors. Mr Dourdeville has also been appointed to the Human Resources Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

“We believe this agreement is in the best interest of Harley-Davidson shareholders, as we look to deliver long-term, profitable growth, as the most desirable motorcycle company in the world,” said Tom Linebarger, Lead Director, Harley-Davidson. “We look forward to welcoming Mr. Dourdeville to the Board.”.

Harley-Davidson Inc. represents 153.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.42 billion with the latest information. HOG stock price has been found in the range of $35.41 to $37.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, HOG reached a trading volume of 3526292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $50.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $38, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on HOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for HOG stock

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.68. With this latest performance, HOG shares dropped by -8.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.06 for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.84, while it was recorded at 35.24 for the last single week of trading, and 40.72 for the last 200 days.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.19 and a Gross Margin at +29.11. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.03.

Return on Total Capital for HOG is now -0.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 524.38. Additionally, HOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 346.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] managed to generate an average of $282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Harley-Davidson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson Inc. go to 43.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

There are presently around $5,001 million, or 95.50% of HOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,880,315, which is approximately -0.216% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BOSTON PARTNERS, holding 13,682,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $497.62 million in HOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $455.15 million in HOG stock with ownership of nearly -0.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG] by around 12,312,306 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 17,502,868 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 107,679,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,494,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,054,481 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,740,688 shares during the same period.