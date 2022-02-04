Geron Corporation [GERN] is -18.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] traded at a low on 02/03/22, posting a -4.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.99. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Geron to Present at the B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference.

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for hematologic malignancies, today announced that John A. Scarlett, M.D., Geron’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investor Relations section of Geron’s website under Events. Following the presentation, the webcast will be archived and available for replay for a period of 30 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2900457 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Geron Corporation stands at 5.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.90%.

The market cap for GERN stock reached $300.89 million, with 328.94 million shares outstanding and 321.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, GERN reached a trading volume of 2900457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Geron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 752.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Geron Corporation [GERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, GERN shares dropped by -19.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.92 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2514, while it was recorded at 1.0620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3681 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -30400.40. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29888.14.

Return on Total Capital for GERN is now -40.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Geron Corporation [GERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.09. Additionally, GERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Geron Corporation [GERN] managed to generate an average of -$1,374,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

There are presently around $139 million, or 42.10% of GERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 30,126,299, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,511,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.53 million in GERN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.04 million in GERN stock with ownership of nearly -1.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Geron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN] by around 8,628,290 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 5,023,159 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 119,987,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,638,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GERN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,930,914 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,077,427 shares during the same period.