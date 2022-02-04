For Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN], Analyst sees a drop to $92.50. What next?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] traded at a low on 02/03/22, posting a -2.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $84.23. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Wynn Resorts Named To FORTUNE Magazine’s 2022 World’s Most Admired Companies List.

Company Ranks Top Five For Hotels, Casino And Resort Category.

Wynn Resorts was again honored on FORTUNE Magazine’s 2022 World’s Most Admired Companies list in the hotel, casino and resort category. The Company placed first overall in the group for Quality of Products/Services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2569395 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wynn Resorts Limited stands at 3.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.45%.

The market cap for WYNN stock reached $9.58 billion, with 114.66 million shares outstanding and 105.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, WYNN reached a trading volume of 2569395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $106.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $112 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $107 to $124, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on WYNN stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WYNN shares from 107 to 114.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -3.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.22 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.40, while it was recorded at 85.62 for the last single week of trading, and 100.88 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.47 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.63.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -297.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.88. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] managed to generate an average of -$75,173 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

There are presently around $6,301 million, or 65.00% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,896,763, which is approximately 0.628% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 8,860,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $763.09 million in WYNN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $709.43 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly -2.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 8,626,565 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 14,307,828 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 50,231,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,166,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,682,891 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 5,559,922 shares during the same period.