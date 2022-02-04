For The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG], Analyst sees a rise to $84. What next?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] price plunged by -1.27 percent to reach at -$0.93. The company report on January 12, 2022 that The Hartford Named No. 1 Insurer On America’s Most ‘JUST’ Companies List for Third Year.

The Hartford, for the third straight year, is the top-ranked insurance company on JUST Capital and CNBC’s list of America’s Most “JUST” Companies for 2022. Overall, The Hartford ranked No. 14 for its commitment to serving employees, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.

“We are proud to be honored again as the top-ranking insurer on America’s Most ‘JUST’ Companies list,” said Claire Burns, chief marketing and communications officer for The Hartford. “The most successful companies build environmental, social and governance principles into their strategy and lead with a clear and authentic purpose. The Hartford remains committed to reducing our environmental impact; fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace; supporting the neighborhoods where we live and work; and operating with the highest ethical standards.”.

A sum of 2516079 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.66M shares. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares reached a high of $73.64 and dropped to a low of $71.92 until finishing in the latest session at $72.19.

The one-year HIG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.56. The average equity rating for HIG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIG shares is $82.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on HIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.93.

HIG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, HIG shares gained by 1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.74 for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.64, while it was recorded at 72.10 for the last single week of trading, and 67.88 for the last 200 days.

HIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. go to 11.71%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,037 million, or 94.40% of HIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,860,255, which is approximately 1.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,101,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in HIG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.47 billion in HIG stock with ownership of nearly -2.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

311 institutional holders increased their position in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:HIG] by around 17,662,580 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 25,320,030 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 272,072,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,054,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIG stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,077,373 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 5,689,973 shares during the same period.