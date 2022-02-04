For Qorvo Inc. [QRVO], Analyst sees a drop to $145. What next?

Qorvo Inc. [NASDAQ: QRVO] loss -10.33% on the last trading session, reaching $128.72 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Qorvo® Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today announced financial results for the Company’s fiscal 2022 third quarter ended January 1, 2022.

On a GAAP basis, revenue for Qorvo’s fiscal 2022 third quarter was $1.114 billion, gross margin was 49.2%, operating income was $296 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.95. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 52.6%, operating income was $372 million and diluted earnings per share was $2.98.

Qorvo Inc. represents 111.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.00 billion with the latest information. QRVO stock price has been found in the range of $128.47 to $139.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, QRVO reached a trading volume of 3485502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRVO shares is $203.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Qorvo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $225 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Qorvo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $190 to $170, while Rosenblatt kept a Neutral rating on QRVO stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for QRVO shares from 200 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qorvo Inc. is set at 6.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRVO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, QRVO shares dropped by -19.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.29 for Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.79, while it was recorded at 135.60 for the last single week of trading, and 171.56 for the last 200 days.

Qorvo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qorvo Inc. go to 14.50%.

There are presently around $13,161 million, or 86.40% of QRVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,233,238, which is approximately -0.691% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,402,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in QRVO stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $729.88 million in QRVO stock with ownership of nearly -4.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

312 institutional holders increased their position in Qorvo Inc. [NASDAQ:QRVO] by around 4,052,096 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 6,693,813 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 80,933,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,679,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRVO stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 913,646 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 945,021 shares during the same period.