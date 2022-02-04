For Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE], Analyst sees a drop to $10.50. What next?

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE: PGRE] slipped around -0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.92 at the close of the session, down -1.33%. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Paramount Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Results.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it will file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 after the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), during which management will discuss the fourth quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks.

Paramount Group Inc. stock is now 6.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PGRE Stock saw the intraday high of $9.06 and lowest of $8.855 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.65, which means current price is +8.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, PGRE reached a trading volume of 2796817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Paramount Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on PGRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Group Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.73.

How has PGRE stock performed recently?

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.57. With this latest performance, PGRE shares dropped by -3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.36 for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.71, while it was recorded at 8.86 for the last single week of trading, and 9.46 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]

There are presently around $1,055 million, or 65.00% of PGRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,032,562, which is approximately -0.502% of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,101,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.63 million in PGRE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $68.36 million in PGRE stock with ownership of nearly 1.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE:PGRE] by around 13,247,467 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 14,814,962 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 88,679,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,741,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGRE stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,675,233 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,077,140 shares during the same period.