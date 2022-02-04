For Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL], Analyst sees a rise to $2. What next?

Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX: GPL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 31.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.19%. The company report on January 19, 2022 that GREAT PANTHER REPORTS FULL YEAR 2021 PRODUCTION OF 105,006 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES AND PROVIDES 2022 GUIDANCE.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated October 15, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 10, 2021.

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) (“Great Panther” or the “Company”), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, reports production results for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and fiscal year 2021, from its three wholly-owned mines: Tucano in Brazil, and Topia and the Guanajuato Mine Complex (“GMC”) in Mexico.

Over the last 12 months, GPL stock dropped by -75.31%. The average equity rating for GPL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $97.96 million, with 356.70 million shares outstanding and 356.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, GPL stock reached a trading volume of 7573369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Great Panther Mining Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2014, representing the official price target for Great Panther Mining Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2.25, while Global Hunter Securities kept a Neutral rating on GPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Great Panther Mining Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

GPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, GPL shares dropped by -10.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.96 for Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2347, while it was recorded at 0.1932 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4892 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Great Panther Mining Limited Fundamentals:

Great Panther Mining Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 15.10% of GPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 24,531,086, which is approximately 21.071% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 10,048,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 million in GPL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $1.52 million in GPL stock with ownership of nearly -11.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Great Panther Mining Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX:GPL] by around 5,375,806 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 7,420,864 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 45,069,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,865,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPL stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 169,486 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 5,418,404 shares during the same period.