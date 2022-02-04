Credit Suisse lifts Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.34%. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Sabra and Sienna Senior Living Deepen Relationship with Pending Portfolio Acquisition.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra,” the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that, subject to certain closing conditions, the Company along with Sienna Senior Living (“Sienna”) (TSX: SIA) have agreed to acquire a high-quality Canadian senior housing portfolio for total consideration of C$307.5 million (USD $243 million).

Sabra and Sienna have announced the pending acquisition of a portfolio of 11 high-quality senior housing communities strategically positioned across the provinces of Ontario and Saskatchewan, which will be acquired through a newly formed 50/50 joint venture. The predominantly independent living portfolio consists of mostly newer construction with an average age of six years, which positions it well to capture demand growth across the senior housing industry as Canada’s 75+ population is expected to double over the next 20 years. Importantly, this transaction will also deepen the strategic relationship between Sabra and Sienna. Sienna is a world-class owner/operator of senior housing and long-term care communities that currently manages eight Canadian independent living communities that are wholly owned by Sabra.

Over the last 12 months, SBRA stock dropped by -27.37%. The one-year Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.73. The average equity rating for SBRA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.94 billion, with 228.68 million shares outstanding and 225.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, SBRA stock reached a trading volume of 2676385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $16.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on SBRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBRA in the course of the last twelve months was 101.86.

SBRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.34. With this latest performance, SBRA shares dropped by -9.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.84 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.49, while it was recorded at 13.30 for the last single week of trading, and 15.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.24 and a Gross Margin at +47.76. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.05.

Return on Total Capital for SBRA is now 3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.28. Additionally, SBRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] managed to generate an average of $3,734,658 per employee.

SBRA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 7.30%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,539 million, or 88.20% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,257,034, which is approximately 1.148% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,138,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $413.52 million in SBRA stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $230.82 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly 25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 12,475,976 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 15,490,346 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 163,193,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,160,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,762,784 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,337,900 shares during the same period.