CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] Is Currently 1.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] surged by $0.68 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $65.245 during the day while it closed the day at $64.65. The company report on February 3, 2022 that CMS Energy Announces Strong 2021 Results and Raises 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance.

CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $4.66 for 2021, compared to $2.64 per share for 2020. The company’s adjusted earnings per share were $2.65 for 2021, compared to $2.47 per share for 2020. CMS Energy also recently announced the increase of its annual dividend by 10 cents per share to $1.84 for 2022.

CMS Energy raised its 2022 adjusted earnings guidance to $2.85 to $2.89 per share, from $2.85 to $2.87 per share* (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) and reaffirmed long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end of the adjusted EPS growth range.

CMS Energy Corporation stock has also gained 2.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CMS stock has inclined by 7.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.28% and lost -0.61% year-on date.

The market cap for CMS stock reached $18.54 billion, with 289.10 million shares outstanding and 287.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, CMS reached a trading volume of 3125208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $68.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for CMS Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

CMS stock trade performance evaluation

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, CMS shares gained by 0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.82 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.26, while it was recorded at 64.03 for the last single week of trading, and 62.19 for the last 200 days.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.39 and a Gross Margin at +25.76. CMS Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.30.

Return on Total Capital for CMS is now 6.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 277.11. Additionally, CMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 249.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] managed to generate an average of $80,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 5.60%.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,264 million, or 93.60% of CMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,256,462, which is approximately 1.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,261,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in CMS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.09 billion in CMS stock with ownership of nearly 117.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CMS Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE:CMS] by around 25,336,345 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 18,500,946 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 226,032,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,869,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMS stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,881,465 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,890,321 shares during the same period.