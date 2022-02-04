Cigna Corporation [CI] moved down -5.42: Why It’s Important

Cigna Corporation [NYSE: CI] traded at a low on 02/03/22, posting a -5.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $217.56. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Cigna Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results, Expects Continued Revenue and Attractive Earnings Per Share Growth in 2022.

Total revenues for 2021 were $174.1 billion, and adjusted revenues1 for 2021 were $174.1 billion .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3008472 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cigna Corporation stands at 2.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.94%.

The market cap for CI stock reached $70.25 billion, with 335.17 million shares outstanding and 326.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, CI reached a trading volume of 3008472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cigna Corporation [CI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CI shares is $265.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cigna Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $270 to $248. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Cigna Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $255 to $238, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on CI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cigna Corporation is set at 6.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.07.

How has CI stock performed recently?

Cigna Corporation [CI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34. With this latest performance, CI shares dropped by -6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.86 for Cigna Corporation [CI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 223.35, while it was recorded at 227.48 for the last single week of trading, and 225.92 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Cigna Corporation [CI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cigna Corporation go to 11.02%.

Insider trade positions for Cigna Corporation [CI]

There are presently around $66,301 million, or 90.10% of CI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,524,859, which is approximately 2.737% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,699,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.14 billion in CI stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $4.11 billion in CI stock with ownership of nearly 23.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cigna Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 609 institutional holders increased their position in Cigna Corporation [NYSE:CI] by around 18,732,029 shares. Additionally, 544 investors decreased positions by around 28,400,930 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 241,106,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,239,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CI stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,077,105 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 3,024,030 shares during the same period.